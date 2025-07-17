Year-round school for Durham Public Schools starts Monday: 'We're excited'

Despite funding and other challenges, year-round school staffers are excited for the new year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Courtney McMillon, a fourth-grade teacher at Pearsontown Elementary School, is busy putting the final touches on her classroom. She spent some of the afternoon stapling affirmation posters to her board in preparation for the start of year-round school, which begins next Monday.

"I just want my students to know in this classroom, they're seen, valued, and cared about," said McMillon. "Making sure the classroom environment is welcoming and engaging for learners."

The intention behind the messages she posts on her walls is evident. She said students will be eager to take on the challenge of learning something new this school year.

"There's a lot of rigor in fourth grade. In terms of reading and writing, we're doing a lot of novel studies along with some research projects. We're writing a lot of fiction and nonfiction," she said.

Pearsontown Elementary is one of nine year-round schools within Durham Public Schools.

"I love the year-round schedules. I love the short summers. The students come back refreshed without having lost any of their learning over the summer," she said.

This comes after the school district grappled with a bus driver shortage last year, which forced it to stop busing about 750 students to 21 of its elementary schools. In another major move, the district announced a hiring freeze for all positions except for exceptional children's positions, transportation personnel, and other state-mandated positions. The hiring freeze ended June 30.

"We'll take the challenges as they come face on," said Pearsontown Elementary School Principal Dr. Asia Cunningham.

There are now concerns about federal funding being withheld. District leaders said it affects teacher training, leadership, development and other professional learning that supports advanced student learning.

"When you think about what's happening across our nation, funding is at the root of all of it, but what's at the core is our heart. When we think about bus shortages and those things, yes, that happened, but it took us all working together. Here at DPS, that's our bread and butter," said Cunningham.

Cunningham said teachers such as McMillon will continue pushing for high academic achievement no matter what challenges this school year presents.

"We're super excited," she said.