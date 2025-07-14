Schools in NC scramble amid federal funding freeze, state leaders to announce plans Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- School districts across the county and here in North Carolina are scrambling to figure out how to replace those federal dollars.

The state school superintendent and attorney general are coming together Monday to announce their plans to protect the funding.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education withheld over $6 million intended for after-school and summer programs, English language instruction, adult literacy and more, saying it will review grants to ensure they align with President Trump's priorities. However, this money had already approved by Congress and supposed to go out July 1.

The Office of Management and Budget said an initial review showed some schools used some of the money to support immigrants in the country illegally or promote LGBTQ+ inclusion. The administration said it hadn't made any final decisions about whether to withhold or release individual grants.

"Many of these grant programs have been grossly misused to subsidize a radical leftwing agenda," the agency said in a statement.

In Wake County, the school district is out $8 million - money budgeted for staffing programs like English as a second language and after-school programs.

"It becomes a ripple effect, we deal with things like reading programs and career programs, school supplies," Keith Poston, the president of WakeEd Partnership, said. "All those things get stretched and pressured when there's other cuts across the way."

Advocates warn that even if the funding eventually comes through, it may be too late to hire staff before all classes resume next month.

State leaders will make their announcement at 1:30 p.m.

The Associated Press's Bianca Vazquez Toness contributed to this report.

