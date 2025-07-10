More than $8 million in federal funding being withheld from Wake County Public School System

The school system says they were notified of the shortage by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System is having $8.1 million withheld in federal funding.

The funding supports positions and programs through Title II, III, and IV.

The school system tells ABC11 that these funds will have a serious impact on the ability to maintain positions, programs, and resources.

In response to the lack of funding, the district is extending a 90-day hiring freeze period and will continue restrictions on spending and out-of-state travel.

The shortfall comes as the schools system is raising prices for breakfast and lunch next year for the 4th time in a row.

