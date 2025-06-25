Wake County Public School System raises cost of meals

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the fourth year in a row the Wake County Public School System is raising the cost of meals.

The school board voted to raise both lunch and breakfast prices by 25 cents.

For a full day's meal, elementary school students will now pay $5.75 and middle and high school students will pay $6.25.

The price changes go into effect next school year.

During the vote on Tuesday, some board members criticized the North Carolina General Assembly for not doing enough to help them.

