Wake County Public School System raises cost of meals

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the fourth year in a row the Wake County Public School System is raising the cost of meals.
The school board voted to raise both lunch and breakfast prices by 25 cents.
For a full day's meal, elementary school students will now pay $5.75 and middle and high school students will pay $6.25.
The price changes go into effect next school year.
During the vote on Tuesday, some board members criticized the North Carolina General Assembly for not doing enough to help them.