More than 2 million have already voted in North Carolina in tight race between Trump, Harris

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dueling rallies in central North Carolina on Wednesday show how vital North Carolina is in the road to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Raleigh, while Former President Donald Trump will be in Rocky Mount. Both candidates are stumping as millions of North Carolinians continue to go to the polls to participate in early voting.

The latest data from the North Carolina Board of Elections shows more than 36 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot -- approximately 2,821,000.

"You don't vote, why should you complain," said Cary resident Curtis Westbrook.

Voters continued to wait more than an hour at some polling locations to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.

The candidates are fighting to win North Carolina in a tight race.

"It's 50/50. It' is a toss-up," said Cary resident Kevin Parker waiting to vote at Herbert Young Community Center.

"North Carolina is going to be one of those swing states," Emily Westbrook said.

"Hopefully, the candidate I am going for is going to win," Luis Lishler said.

According to an ABC/Ipsos poll among registered voters, 90 percent said the economy was a top issue when casting a ballot, followed by inflation, protecting American democracy, and looking out for the middle class.

Both parties are in final stretch of canvassing neighborhoods and drumming up support.

"The voters of North Carolina understand what's at stake this election cycle. It's four more years of the same or it's making sure, as we saw under President Trump where we had peace, we had prosperity," said North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley.

"He is about doom and gloom and putting people down," said Democratic Representative Deborah Ross. "She wants to put together an opportunity economy that focuses on the costs people are facing right now, and their dreams for the future."

The last day of early voting is Saturday.