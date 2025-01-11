Edgecombe County deputy dragged by fleeing driver after traffic stop, makes arrest anyway

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Edgecombe County deputy escaped injury Friday evening when he was dragged by a driver trying to flee a traffic stop.

The deputy was dragged a short distance before he was able to disable the vehicle and force it to a stop.

The driver, Travion Jousha Pierce, 22, of Stem, was charged with flee to elude arrest, assault on a government official, resisting public officer, and driving while license revoked.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.