Man arrested in connection with 1998 Raleigh cold case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in connection with a cold case homicide that police said happened 26 years before.

According to the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), on Dec. 12, 1998, officers responded to a report of a dead person in the 600 block of Gaston Street. When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Bernard Walker with stab wounds.

Walker died from his injuries.

Police said a palm print database developed by the City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) in 2007 helped authorities in 2008 to find a match to a palm print recovered from the scene.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Eduardo Corona Gonzalez, 45 in January of 2008, however, he had been deported on Feb. 12, 2002.

On Nov. 20, RPD was notified that Gonzalez had been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona as a result of a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) hit, and he was taken into custody.

Raleigh Police took custody of Eduardo Gonzalez on Thursday, and he was transferred to the Raleigh Police Department.

He was then processed at the Wake County Detention Center on the murder charge.

