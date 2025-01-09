Man in custody in Alamance County charged with sex offenses against child, Wake County sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it has charged a man with multiple counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 31, it received a report of an alleged sexual assault on a child that took place in 2011.

After an investigation and discussion with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, investigators charged 41-year-old Efrain Guzman Mendez with three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and three counts of kidnapping.

Mendez is in custody at the Alamance County Detention Center for similar but unrelated charges.

Investigators in the Alamance County case found that Mendez was in the Durham area. Durham Police arrested Mendez on April 29 and he was transferred later that day to Alamance County.

No other information was immediately released.

