Egg prices to remain high for consumers and businesses

The agriculture department predicts egg prices are going to soar another 20% this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bird flu outbreak is leading to egg shortages at the grocery store and higher prices.

"The price is outrageous," Willie Johnson said.

Johnson was eating breakfast on Tuesday at the State Farmers' Market Restaurant in Raleigh, where for now, managers say they're holding steady as bird flu is forcing farmers across the country to euthanize infected flocks and cause egg prices to soar.

"I've definitely noticed that the prices have gone up," Kameilya Goodson said. "I've also noticed that the supply has gone down in certain areas."

The average price per dozen eggs nationwide hit $4.15 in December. Although it's not as high as the record set two years ago, the Agriculture Department predicts egg prices are going to soar another 20% this year.

"This might be sort of a new reality," NC State bird flu expert Matt Koci said.

The Waffle House restaurant chain announced they're temporarily charging extra for eggs due to the outbreak.

While the Georgia company said they hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, experts say consumers will have to deal with the "egg-flation" for a while.

"We've lost millions of laying hens ... and egg prices are about as high as they've ever been," Koci said. "Farmers and veterinarians are sort of adapting to that reality that that this may be something we have to live with and figure out how to contain differently than we have in the past."