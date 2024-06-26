Eight arrested during childcare rally at General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eight people were arrested on Wednesday as part of a "Deadline for Day Care" rally at the North Carolina General Assembly building.

Organizers, advocates, and faith leaders were gathering to voice their displeasure to state lawmakers for what they say was their failure to provide enough funding for childcare centers across North Carolina, still reeling from the hit they took during COVID-19.

"This General Assembly is out of control. And we went down there today to say our kids are worth it. Our kids are who we want to fight for," said organizer Rob Stephens. "And childcare providers and teachers shouldn't be going homeless. Because that's what's happening," he said.

Stephens was among seven others arrested for second-degree trespassing and violating legislative body rules.

The others included: Vaughn Wilhelm of Willow Springs, Emma Biggs and Rodney Sadler Jr from Charlotte, Hillsborough's Franklin Golden Jr., Ellen Canavan from Cary, and Lucy Rodriguez and Karen Zeigler -- both of Durham.

The group called on lawmakers to provide enough money to make up the so-called "funding cliff" that childcare providers face.

"If (protesting) led to that then we was willing to participate in non-violent civil disobedience to make sure they know," said Biggs following her release from jail. "This is the first time in North Carolina that we've fought like this for childcare. And we shouldn't have to keep fighting for what's ours. I know they heard us. I know they've got plenty of messages from us. The question is will it really saturate their hearts and will they actually be compassionate."

Wednesday afternoon, Senate lawmakers passed Senate Bill 357 that made way for $67 million in funding for childcare centers under the Child Stabilization Grant. Any childcare center that meets the eligibility criteria can receive the grant funding if approved.

"In any sane world, I don't understand why the leaders of the General Assembly of an elected democracy wouldn't meet with the people they're taking care of. The most vulnerable who we say are the most precious," said Stephens.

The eight arrested are due in court July 31.