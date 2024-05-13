Boat found in connection with hit-and-run that killed Florida teen: Authorities

Ella Adler, 15, was killed while wakeboarding in the Miami area, FWC said.

MIAMI -- Authorities in Florida said they have found the boat connected to a hit-and-run that killed a teenager wakeboarding in the Miami area over the weekend.

Ella Adler, 15, was struck by a boat while wakeboarding near Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne Saturday afternoon, Officer George Reynaud, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told ABC News.

The teen had fallen in the water while being towed about a mile from shore and was waiting to be recovered by her boat when another vessel fatally struck her, Reynaud said. The boat that struck the teen did not stop, FWC said.

Following a dayslong search, FWC said Tuesday it has a boat matching the description given by witnesses of the striking vessel in their custody. The boat's owner is cooperating with the investigation, FWC said.

FWC had called in additional resources and "worked around the clock" to find the vessel, FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said Tuesday.

"As a father and grandfather, my heart is broken for the Adler family," Barreto said in a statement. "Ella's death is devastating for her family, friends and the community at large. The FWC and our partner law enforcement agencies will not stop until we have all the answers and the case is solved."

The investigation remains ongoing. FWC called for anyone with information or footage to contact them.

The vessel being sought in connection with the incident was described as a center console boat with a light blue hull, possibly blue or dark blue bottom paint and multiple white outboard engines, FWC said. It was believed to be 30 to 40 feet in length, Reynaud.