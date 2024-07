No emergency after Duke Energy nuclear plant sirens go off, Wake County officials say

Sirens will be tested on Wednesday, as planned.

Sirens will be tested on Wednesday, as planned.

Sirens will be tested on Wednesday, as planned.

Sirens will be tested on Wednesday, as planned.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County reported emergency sirens went off at the Duke Energy Harris Nuclear Plant in southwest Raleigh Monday morning.

There is no emergency, officials said, and the public needs no protective action.

Sirens will be tested on Wednesday, as planned.

ABC11 is working to determine why the sirens went off and the circumstances of the incident.