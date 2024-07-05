Emergency workers urge caution amid dangerous temps, water rescues

The dangerously hot temperatures that 4th of July goers endured on Thursday are expected to last through the holiday weekend.

The dangerously hot temperatures that 4th of July goers endured on Thursday are expected to last through the holiday weekend.

The dangerously hot temperatures that 4th of July goers endured on Thursday are expected to last through the holiday weekend.

The dangerously hot temperatures that 4th of July goers endured on Thursday are expected to last through the holiday weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dangerously hot temperatures that Fourth-of-July goers endured on Thursday are expected to last through the holiday weekend. With thousands across the Triangle and beyond preparing for a weekend spent outdoors, EMS workers and first responders urged caution about the sweltering heat.

"It's going to be very risky, especially for those who are more at risk like the elderly and young children," said Dylan Briggs, a captain with the Morrisville Fire Department.

Briggs said that if you're going to be outside for long periods, it's important to use common sense.

"Definitely trust your instincts, make those smart decisions. Like I said, drink plenty of water. I know a lot of people are celebrating, make sure that if you do consume alcohol you're also drinking plenty of water. Alcohol doesn't hydrate you," Briggs said.

Down at the beaches, there's a different danger looming as Ocean Rescue teams have had to perform dozens of water rescues already this year.

"If you're just going in the water by yourself willy nilly, not really have any sort of plan of action, you're just putting yourself into a position for failure," said JD Lanier, Ocean Rescue Director in Kure Beach.

A search at Kure Beach continued for most of the day on Thursday after a 22-year-old man went missing in the surf. A 14-year-old boy was also reported missing near Topsail Beach on Thursday and also has yet to be found.

"If you're not a strong swimmer, a rip current's going to be very detrimental to you. It's not going to be a safe place," Lanier said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits in the Triangle on Friday.