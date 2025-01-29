Suspect in 2023 Cumberland Co. murder identified as person shot and killed in Fayetteville

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Round Tree Drive.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Round Tree Drive.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Round Tree Drive.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Round Tree Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday.

Officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Round Tree Drive for a shooting call and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. On Wednesday evening, police identified the victim as Emone McGougan, 20, of Fayetteville.

Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC11 that McGougan was wanted in the murder investigation of Dakota Johnson from May 2023.

According to a previous ABC11 story, McGougan was facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy in connection with Johnson's death. She was found dead on May 18, 2023, in the 2300 block of Indian Creek Drive in Fayetteville.

Emone Anthony Tyrone McGougan

ALSO SEE | Fayetteville mayor weighs in on 2025 homicide spike

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910.751.3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

