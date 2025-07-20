Employee pulls out gun during fight at Tupelo Honey Cafe; no shots fired, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities investigated after a reported shooting at Tupelo Honey Cafe Sunday morning in Raleigh.

According to Raleigh Police Department, two employees inside the restaurant were physically fighting in the kitchen area. Both were separated by other staff.

One of them then pulled out a gun, causing the other to run and hide in the parking deck behind the building. Authorities confirmed there were no shots actually fired. Nobody was shot.

Photos from a ABC11 viewer show police tape and cars blocking off the building on Oberlin Road.

ABC11 Viewer/ Ryan

The employee who hide in the parking deck sustained minor injuries due to the fight. He was treated on the scene by EMS.

The employee who pulled out the gun ran from the scene in an unknown direction, RPD said. He will be charge with misdemeanor assault among other charges.