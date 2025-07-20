New sports bar 'for everyone' to open in former Beyu Caffe space in downtown Durham

"We want to lean in and really embrace all sports fans in Durham."

"We want to lean in and really embrace all sports fans in Durham."

"We want to lean in and really embrace all sports fans in Durham."

"We want to lean in and really embrace all sports fans in Durham."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- What's next for the former Beyu Caffe space in downtown Durham? A new sports bar .

Sean Umstead and Michelle Vanderwalker, owners of Kingfisher and Queeny's, are opening a sports bar in the former café space, named E.O.'s Athletic Club.

Inspired by 1970s-era northeast sports bars, the bar will have at least 50% women's sports on its TVs.

"We want to lean in and really embrace all sports fans in Durham," Umstead told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. "The idea is to really be a sports bar for every person."

Vanderwalker echoed this sentiment, stating, "We'll be a sports bar for everyone."

The menu will feature thin New Jersey-style personal pizzas, Italian sandwiches, wings, salads, and loaded baked potatoes. Drinks will include simple beer and batched cocktails.

E.O.'s Athletic Club is set to open this fall.