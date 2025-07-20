24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
New sports bar 'for everyone' to open in former Beyu Caffe space in downtown Durham

Sunday, July 20, 2025 3:39PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- What's next for the former Beyu Caffe space in downtown Durham? A new sports bar .

Sean Umstead and Michelle Vanderwalker, owners of Kingfisher and Queeny's, are opening a sports bar in the former café space, named E.O.'s Athletic Club.

Inspired by 1970s-era northeast sports bars, the bar will have at least 50% women's sports on its TVs.

"We want to lean in and really embrace all sports fans in Durham," Umstead told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. "The idea is to really be a sports bar for every person."

Vanderwalker echoed this sentiment, stating, "We'll be a sports bar for everyone."

The menu will feature thin New Jersey-style personal pizzas, Italian sandwiches, wings, salads, and loaded baked potatoes. Drinks will include simple beer and batched cocktails.

E.O.'s Athletic Club is set to open this fall.

