Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic, expected to impact Puerto Rico by midweek: NHC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday afternoon.

The storm is expected to bring tropical conditions to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Warnings have already been issued in those areas.

Ernesto could impact Bermuda but it's too soon to tell, the NHC said in a social media post.

On Sunday night, ABC11 Meteorologist Robert Johnson said the storm could move near Puerto Rico by midweek and curve north toward Bermuda as a hurricane between Thursday and Friday.

The risk of rip currents is expected to increase along the east coast this week.

The storm comes days after Debby moved up the East Coast unleashing tornadoes and flooding in multiple states.

Hurricane Debby, which entered North Carolina as a tropical storm, weakened into a tropical depression, has moved out of the U.S. over the weekend.

The storm spawned several tornadoes and caused major flooding across North Carolina.

The National Weather Service determined that one tornado that killed a man in Wilson County was an EF-3 strength and another in Sampson County was confirmed as an EF-2 strength.

Those tornadoes are two of at least seven that happened across the state when Debby pushed through the region.

