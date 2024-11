Fatal crash involving a pedestrian closes part of Interstate 40 westbound

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal crash closed a section of I-40 westbound Tuesday morning near Cary.

It happened around 5 a.m. near US 1 (Exit 293). The Watch Commander told ABC11 that a pedestrian died after getting hit by a car.

It is unknown when I-40 will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.