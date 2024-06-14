Driver injured, crashed SUV into box trucks in Fayetteville

It happened just before midnight at the corner of Raeford and Skibo Roads.

It happened just before midnight at the corner of Raeford and Skibo Roads.

It happened just before midnight at the corner of Raeford and Skibo Roads.

It happened just before midnight at the corner of Raeford and Skibo Roads.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was seriously injured Thursday after a car crashed into several box trucks in Fayetteville.

It happened just before midnight at the corner of Raeford Road and Skibo Road.

When units arrived, they said they found a Chevrolet Tahoe off the road in a parking lot. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle.

It took crews over 30 minutes to get the driver out of the vehicle. The roof and all doors of the Tahoe had to be removed.

Investigators said the SUV was traveling east on Raeford Road and ran a red light at Skibo Road. It then went off the road and into a parking lot of Budget Truck Rental, hitting several box trucks. One of the trucks hit the building, causing some damage.

The driver was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.