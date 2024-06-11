Fayetteville driver dies days after 2-car crash near shopping plaza

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver has died days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, Fayetteville Police said Tuesday.

Richard Craven, 71, died from his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Monday.

Craven was driving a 2024 Chevrolet about 6 p.m. on Friday and making a turn into West Wood Shopping Plaza at S. McPherson Church Road when he failed to yield to another car and caused a crash, FPD said.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the other car, a 2018 Toyota Camry, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692 or submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.