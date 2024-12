2 people injured in detached garage fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured Saturday in a fire in Fayetteville.

Around 4 a.m., a detached garage in the backyard of a residence in the 3100 block of Wedgewood Drive caught fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Two people sustained severe burns and were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. Their names were not released.

Fayetteville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.