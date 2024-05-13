Fayetteville officials anticipate raising taxes to close 2025 budget gap

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville's proposed budget for 2025 will be made public for the first time at Monday's city council meeting. Officials say a nearly $10 million budget gap forecasted last year is affecting the city -- and it could hit people's wallets, too.

The city said it expects it will raise taxes to make up for the $9.5 million budget gap it's dealing with for the 2025 fiscal year. The ad valorem tax rate is increasing by $.05, which is expected to generate about $13 million for pay increases for law enforcement, the fire department and emergency responders. Officials said that though residents may shell out more to the city, public amenities such as solid waste and fire service should stay the same.

"(A)ll of our city services will continue in appreciably the same format that they are currently. The emphasis that we've placed on public safety, the emphasis that we've placed on parks and recreation, and the emphasis that we placed on beautification of our city, still remain in the recommended budget," said Doug Hewett, the Fayetteville city manager.

The budget shortfall stems from Cumberland County's move last year away from a system that measures tax-based funding using population size. Now, it gives municipalities a share of county sales taxes. That means Fayetteville is losing some of the benefits of its economic growth as more people move to the area.

Officials say they're exploring any inefficiencies in their offices as they balance the budget but that they're not looking to cut staffing. Instead, they say they're working toward other solutions.

"We realize that city budgets have to grow as we demand more from our employees, who are also providing more services to our residents. And that means that we have to have additional revenue. So we're looking at diversifying our revenue streams as well as, again, in growing our economy so that we're not tax-burdening our residents," Hewett said.

City council has until June 30 to finalize the budget. Until then, officials say the city and the county are strategizing together on how to cut costs.

"The budget is always a very stressful process for the city and we understand that it has real impact on the citizens as well. But we believe we've struck a very careful balance between meeting the needs of our organization and of the city," Hewett said, "but also realizing that it is balanced with a tax rate increase."