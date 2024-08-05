Fayetteville police searching for suspect in sexual assault case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault that happened on August 1.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the incident happened on the morning of August 1 in the area of Cliffdale Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the victim was given a ride by an unknown man from the Bruce Road area to an apartment complex near Cliffdale Road, where the assault happened.

Investigators said the man was driving a white SUV of unknown make and model. He is described as bald and heavy-set with a white beard.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at 910-485-7273.

