Fayetteville Regional Airport contributes more than $829.2 million to local economy, report says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report by the North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation shows more than $800 million was contributed to the local economy.

According to the 2025 North Carolina: The State Aviation report, Fayetteville Regional Airport (FAY) contributed over $829.2 million which made an impact on the Fayetteville area.

The city said the airport has seen additional flight frequencies and passenger growth. FAY also supports 5,285 jobs and leases space for 73 aircraft.

"It truly is such an exciting time to step into the role of Airport Director at FAY," said Airport Director Andrew LaGala. "We look forward to the next steps towards the future of FAY, including the groundbreaking of our International Arrivals facility and strengthening our commitment to travelers and our Fayetteville community."

The report also shows that the state's 72 publicly owned airports annually contribute to the economy with an impact of $88 billion. Of the contribution, $4.8 billion is contributed to state and local tax revenues.

