Man shot, killed overnight at Fayetteville sports pub

Friday, October 11, 2024 9:18AM
Man shot, killed at Fayetteville sports pub
It happened Friday morning on Yadkin Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Fayetteville.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Big Apple Restaurants and Sports Pub on Yadkin Road.

Officers responded to a reported shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Additional information will be released at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

