Police investigate after man found shot dead in Fayetteville

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of Starbrook Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after police found a man shot dead Friday night in Fayetteville.

Officers found Reginald Bullard, 53, with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville Police Department said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org, or through the free "P3 Tips" app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

