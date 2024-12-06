New caroling competition to bring holiday cheer to Raleigh's Moore Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holiday cheer is in the air as a new caroling competition takes center stage this weekend in Raleigh's Moore Square.

Caroling teams, including the NC Railroad Company and NC State's Acapella group Ladies in Red, have been practicing for weeks for Figgy Pudding, a holiday caroling competition and fundraiser hosted by Partnerships for Transformation. Proceeds will benefit Wake Tech Community College.

This year marks the first time the event is being held in the Triangle. Diana Dotter, who recently moved to Raleigh from Seattle, is the organizer behind the event.

"The Figgy Pudding caroling competition was started 39 years ago in Seattle as a way for them to fundraise for their food bank," Dotter said. "And I thought, wouldn't it be really fun to bring Figgy Pudding to Raleigh? So, I started talking to some of those business owners and the folks over at Wake Tech. It bloomed, and the whole community came together to support Figgy Pudding. So now we've got about eight teams that are competing with performances in between."

The first Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition and Fundraiser will occur on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moore Square in downtown Raleigh. The event is free to attend, and donations can be made online to support the caroling teams.