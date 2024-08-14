Fire destroys Durham business, cause unknown, no one hurt

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An early morning fire destroyed a Durham business and a car parked out front.

At 5:57 a.m., the Durham Fire Department was sent to a fire at the corner of North Alston Avenue and Liberty Street.

When units arrived, they found the building overtaken by flames.

In total, 48 firefighters responded and had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SEE ALSO: $25K reward offered for capture of escaped North Carolina Christmas Day killer

