Convicted NC Christmas Day killer escapes custody while awaiting treatment at UNC Hospital: Sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH,N.C. (WTVD) -- A convicted murderer escaped from North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (DAC) custody Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Ramone Alston, 30, was about to receive care at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough campus. The sheriff's office said Alston managed to free himself from leg restraints while inside a DAC van in the parking lot of the clinic.

"As they (the officers) pulled up to the back entrance of the hospital and as they were removing Mr. Alston from the vehicle, he broke away from the officers in the parking lot and ran to the woods," DAC Communications Director Keith Acree said.

Two officers were in charge of getting Alston out of the vehicle and into the hospital for treatment.

Alston was wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and New Balance tennis shoes when he ran from the van. He was last seen with his hands still cuffed in front of him.

"Just at this point, until we learn otherwise, the most distinguishing feature is someone running with a belly chain and handcuffs with a black box," Orange County Sheriff's Office Communications Manager Alecia Stemper said. "If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach."

Alston reportedly has friends and family living in the area. However, it remains unclear if this was a planned escape attempt.

Authorities are focusing their search on areas near the Waterstone neighborhood and UNC Hospital in Hillsborough. The hospital released a statement, saying in part:

"UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus went on lockdown for a short time on Tuesday morning following the escape of a Department of Corrections inmate outside the hospital. The inmate fled from the hospital campus, and law enforcement immediately began searching for him. UNC Hospitals police worked with law enforcement to increase security at the Hillsborough campus. The lockdown was lifted around 8:30 a.m. The safety of our teammates, patients and visitors is the top priority for us. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners' rapid response."

Due to the search, the Durham Technical Community College campus in Orange County is on lockdown.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Who is Ramone Alston?

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing 1-year-old Maleah Williams on Christmas Day in 2015. The shooting happened in Chapel Hill. Maleah's mother told ABC11 then that the children were outside playing with their Christmas toys and she was holding her daughter when someone started firing shots in the area. She was running from the area when she realized a bullet had struck Maleah.

Alston and another man, Pierre Je Bron Moore took a plea deal in 2019. Alston received a life sentence for the child's murder and Moore received 28 to 34 years.

