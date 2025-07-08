Heat with feels-like temperatures above 100 returns; severe weather chances increase

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind that will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid-90s with the feels like even higher. For that reason, it's First Alert Day.

The feels like temperatures could reach 105-109 balmy degrees, the ABC11 Weather Team says the

All that sunshine will allow for the destabilization into the peak heating of the day which could lead to late afternoon thunderstorms.

The storms bring an additional risk of flooding downpours, especially in western counties, including Chatham, Orange, and Alamance. Counties that are still recovering and drying out from the remnants of Chantal which brought historic flooding to those areas on Sunday into Monday.

Wednesday

A First Alert Day has also been declared for Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather. A mainly southerly flow is expected to keep the humid and very moist airmass in place that can once again fuel widespread thunderstorms. These storms have the potential to bring a risk of downpours across the region that could lead to flooding.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Temperatures expected to top out in the lower 90s.

On Thursday and Friday, more upper-level energy can support the development of additional showers and potentially severe thunderstorms later in the week. Highs will be around 90.

