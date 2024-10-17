First flu death of 2024-25 season reported by NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said one person has died from flu-related illness.

It is the first reported flu-related death of the 2024-25 flu season in the state.

Officials said an adult in the Charlotte metropolitan area died from the flu during the second week of October.

"This is a sad reminder that influenza can be a very serious illness," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. "Taking preventative measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses like getting vaccinated, regularly washing hands, covering your cough, and staying home when sick are important to help protect you and your family."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 6 months and older receive a seasonal flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine. RSV vaccinations are also available to protect older adults 75 years and older, adults 60-74 years who are at increased risk of severe RSV, and pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy to protect infants.

Parents should talk with their healthcare provider about other options to protect infants from severe RSV disease.

For more information about how to access testing and treatments visit the NCDHHS website.