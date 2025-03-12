Medical expert releases health and stress tips for spring break

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released updated flu death totals Wednesday as spring break is about to get underway for many students and families.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released updated flu death totals Wednesday as spring break is about to get underway for many students and families.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released updated flu death totals Wednesday as spring break is about to get underway for many students and families.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released updated flu death totals Wednesday as spring break is about to get underway for many students and families.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) released the updated number of flu-related deaths on Wednesday as spring break is about to get underway for many students and families.

Figures show 34 people died from the flu in North Carolina in the past week.

Ahead of spring break travel, UnitedHealthcare chief medical officer Dr. Adam Goldstein released five tips to protect your health and reduce stress.

Anticipate potential health issues

Understands your health benefits

Refill medications

Reduce jet lag

Stay active

Goldstein advises people to get the right amount of sleep as that can help one's immune system and assist with injury recovery.

ALSO SEE: 5 key questions about measles answered amid outbreak

He also suggested travelers check the drug restrictions for the country they are visiting to avoid having their medications potentially confiscated. If possible, carry all essential medicine in a carry-on for easy access.

"If you have those, you need to make sure you have those when you travel. And carry certain things on your person," said Raleigh parent Stephanie Fine. "So if your luggage gets lost, you're not without your contacts, your prescriptions, whatever it is you need to get through a day or night."

Portable health kits with anti-inflammatory pain relievers, essential first aid items, insect repellant, and sunscreen/sunburn applicants are additional resources, according to Goldstein, that can potentially make travel less stressful in the event of an emergency.