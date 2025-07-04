Food banks brace for impact of Trump's spending bill: 'Already in the worst hunger crisis in NC'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Food banks across North Carolina are bracing for what they fear could be major effects from President Donald Trump's spending bill. They said many families are already struggling to make ends meet, and this could put them at greater risk of food insecurity.

"We are in the middle of the worst hunger crisis North Carolina has seen in nearly 20 years," said Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Vice President Jason Kanawati Stephani. "Not only are we going to see a worsening of hunger in our community immediately, we're going to see long-term economic devastation I don't think anybody has planned for."

Trump's fiscal bill marks a massive overhaul of SNAP benefits by putting 40 million Americans at risk of food insecurity. It cuts an estimated $230 billion during 10 years and forces states to shoulder at least 5% of SNAP benefit costs starting in 2028. Republican leaders said the changes are needed to eliminate "waste, fraud, and abuse" of the program.

Kanawati Stephani expects things to get worse as this bill becomes law.

"Usually, what you'll see is every evening, this will be completely full, floor to ceiling of local products like these onions. Over here, with products that we've got from local retailers like nectarines, the demand is so high right now that by the following morning, this will all be empty," he said.

Other agencies across the state, such as the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, said this measure could have a trickle-down effect.

"We're highly concerned that rural grocery stores may close or reduce services, which would worsen food deserts," said Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Chief Administrative Officer Lorenza Wilkins.

Advocates said they believe farmers would also be affected.

"American farmers supply roughly up to 80% of the food purchased through SNAP. It will have a significant economic harm to our small businesses," said Wilkins.

Hunger advocates expect the effects to be felt quickly by communities across the country, especially since they said summer is the most challenging time when it comes to hunger. They are now calling on the community to come together and donate.

"That's why the Stop Summer Hunger campaign with ABC11 is so important. Every donation made between now and the end of this month will be doubled. We really need that support now more than ever as we're facing these significant cuts," said Kanawati Stephani.