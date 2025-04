Target foot traffic down 10 consecutive weeks amid company's shift away from DEI policies: Report

Foot traffic at Target stores has declined for 10 weeks in a row following the company's shift away from diversity, equity and inclusion policies, a report shows.

LOS ANGELES -- The backlash is increasing against Target after the company announced it would scale back its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Data from the analytics firm Placer.ai shows foot traffic at Target locations has declined for 10 consecutive weeks.

More than 200,000 people participated in a nationwide boycott against Target.

Target made the announcement in January as other companies pulled back on DEI initiatives after recent decisions by the Trump administration.