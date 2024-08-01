WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot, injured near downtown Durham apartments

WTVD logo
Thursday, August 1, 2024 2:38AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a reported shooting in downtown on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Forest Hills Heights Apartments at 700 S. Mangum Street just after 9 p.m. near Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Police said when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

About 12 police cars were at the scene, according to an ABC11 breaking news crew.

Anyone with any information can call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW