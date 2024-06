Former City Councilman Eugene Weeks dies at 83

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Raleigh City Council member died on Friday.

According to Haywood Funeral Home, Eugene Weeks passed away at the age of 83.

Councilman Weeks was appointed to the District C seat in 2010 after James West was appointed to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.