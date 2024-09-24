Donald Trump, Doug Emhoff campaigning in battleground North Carolina on Wednesday

Both presidential tickets continue to descend on the Tar Heel State as the race enters its stretch run.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump will return to the battleground state of North Carolina on Wednesday.

Trump will hold a rally in Mint Hill, just outside Charlotte.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the event at the Mosack Group, 11210 Allen Station Drive. Trump is expected to deliver remarks at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential nominee was in Georgia and spoke about his plan to attract foreign companies to the United States.

He said he plans to offer those companies access to federal land to revive manufacturing.

"With the vision I'm outlining today, not only will we stop our businesses from leaving for foreign lands, but under my leadership, we are going to take other countries' jobs," Trump said.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, spoke in Charlotte on Monday.

"North Carolina is one of our most important states, and I've got to say, North Carolina is becoming like a second home to me," Vance said. "But North Carolina is like a second home to me, and it is going to be the state that turns this country red."

Democrats also plan to have a presence in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Wilmington to stump for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the Harris/Walz campaign, Emhoff is expected to talk about the economy and highlight the Harris campaign's plan for a "brighter, more hopeful future."

Further details about Emhoff's visit have not been released.

Trump campaigned in Wilmington on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed.