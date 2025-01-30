Fort Liberty investigating death of paratrooper in Thursday morning incident

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty officials are investigating the death of a paratrooper, a spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

Spc. Faamavaega Tanielu, a soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, died in an undisclosed Thursday morning incident.

"Spc. Tanielu was an exceptional Paratrooper, a great teammate, and an outstanding young man," said Col. Michael Garry, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery Brigade. "He made us all better. We extend our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and those with whom he served."

No other details surrounding his death were immediately released.

On Wednesday, a soldier was injured and taken to Womack Army Medical Center after a training accident. That incident is also under investigation.