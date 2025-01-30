Fort Liberty soldier taken to hospital after training accident

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier was taken to the hospital after a training accident on Wednesday, a Fort Liberty spokesperson said.

Lt. Col. Cesar Santiago told ABC11 the incident happened during airborne operations in the Fort Liberty training areas.

One soldier was injured during the accident and was taken to Womack Army Medical Center.

The soldier's condition has not been released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

