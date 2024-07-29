Officials warn against swimming in French Broad River due to dangerous bacteria

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A North Carolina river is deemed 'too dirty' to swim in.

People are advised to refrain from swimming in the French Broad River near Asheville for 24 to 48 hours, or until the water is less muddy.

Samples showed high levels of bacteria, including e-coli from recirculating water. According to officials, it's because of the recent heavy rains.

"What we recommend for folks to do is...find somewhere else to go swim," Anna Alsobrook, the watershed science and policy manager at MountainTrue, said. "We've seen everything from ear infections to GI issues (to) sinus infections."

Officials are also telling people to avoid ingesting any water until the quality level improves, which could be in a matter of days.

French Broad River flows from North Carolina into Tennessee.

