NC farmer losing crop because of unsafe levels of chemicals in water

North Carolina has 47 drinking-water systems with concerning levels of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

CASTLE HAYNE N.C. (WTVD) -- The drinking water for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians is affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) -- commonly known as forever chemicals.

Those chemicals have been linked to health problems -- including an increased risk of cancer.

More of their effect is being seen in North Carolina.

A farmer in New Hanover County said his produce has been left to rot after his water source was linked to PFAS.

The area is one of 47 drinking-water systems with concerning levels of PFAS.

The source of the contamination can be traced to the chemical company Chemours.

"We had contamination, total PFAS level is between 50 and 60 parts per trillion, which is a little over, I think 10 to 12 times what the current EPA safe standard is," said Ty Jacobus of Honeybird Organic Farm in Castle Hayne. "We can't sell those. I mean, we could, there's no law preventing us but we're not selling them."

In April, the EPA set new standards for PFAS levels. Last week, the state's Environmental Management Commission failed to adopt new regulations on PFAS. The commission will meet again in November.

"We showed up with two sets of rules and two certified fiscal notes and the committee once again delayed taking action," said Elizabeth Biser, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. "And it just shows, again, that they're unable or unwilling to understand the science and the health impacts that it causes."

PFAS can be found in chemicals used to make non-stick coatings and also in products such as firefighting foam.