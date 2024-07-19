Fayetteville State nursing program awarded $1.5M federal grant for SANE training

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University says it's reached another milestone with its program training nurses to treat sexual assault survivors. The Biden administration just awarded $1.5 million to the university to expand the program.

"This is a huge win for us and for the SANE community as well as survivors of sexual violence," said Dr. Sherry Leviner, an associate professor of nursing at Fayetteville State University.

FSU launched its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner--or SANE--training program in December 2022. It's a push the university said was meant to eliminate the shortage of nurses skilled in responding to sexual assault cases.

"Up until this pilot program that we established at Fayetteville State there was really no consistent training efforts within the State. And unfortunately, that's not unusual in other areas or states as well," Leviner said.

But after training more than 130 nurses in the program, FSU said the US Health Resources and Services Administration is awarding it $1.5 million. The money is being used to provide more consistent follow-up training for nurses and to offer opportunities for people to work in the field.

The university said trainees can expect enhanced hands-on training, broadened access to experts in caring for sexual assault victims, and paying students as they complete their academic requirements.

The program's coordinator said they also plan to bring this training to nurses at facilities outside of Cumberland County.

"We're going to come to those nurses with the same training that we currently offer here at Fayetteville State, and bring that to them and continue that mission for the community, not just here in our area, but throughout the state," said Kim Vogt.

The program's directors encourage those who are interested to visit the university's website where they can sign up for the next training.