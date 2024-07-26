GalaxyCon gets underway at Raleigh Convention Center

The four-day event is a celebration of comic books, pop culture, anime, cosplay, and more.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GalaxyCon 2024 kicked off in Downtown Raleigh Thursday bringing fans from all over.

The festival of fandom is being held at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Fans have the chance to get autographs and take photos with celebrities, writers, and voice actors. the event also features cosplay, panelists, a costume contest, and shopping.

The event runs from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28.

