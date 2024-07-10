New survey finds 1 in 5 people report loneliness, Durhamites weigh in

"The word loneliness really comes down to 'I want people.'"

"The word loneliness really comes down to 'I want people.'"

"The word loneliness really comes down to 'I want people.'"

"The word loneliness really comes down to 'I want people.'"

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new Gallup survey revealed that global loneliness is something many people are battling.

Data showed over 1 in 5 people worldwide reported feeling lonely "a lot of the day yesterday." It also stated that being lonely was said to make other negative emotions worse including sadness, worry, stress, anger, and physical pain.

ABC11 took that data to the streets of downtown Durham and asked residents if it surprised them.

"It does not," said Mya Durham. "Not everyone is honest. It's hard to find honest people nowadays."

"I think that a lot of people went inside themselves during the pandemic and became more introverted," said Lauren Lidski. "They probably haven't come out of that space yet."

ALSO SEE: Long-term loneliness associated with higher risk of stroke: Study

Eyewitness News met one man who admitted to being lonely.

"Yeah, I can be sometimes. I mean I'm just as human as everybody else," he said. "I seek companionship. I want somebody by my side."

Sam Perkins owns House of Wellness Counseling, a Triangle-based mental health practice. According to him, finding healthy places to build authentic relationships will help.

"The word loneliness really comes down to 'I want people.' Can you connect with a run group or workout group? If you're spiritual, can you connect in churches?" questioned Perkins.

Perkins believes a real work-life balance is also critical.

"You get cheered on for exceeding the workload. You get cheered on for working well over hours and neglecting actual relationships," he said.

Perkins said isolation is the main sign of someone suffering from loneliness. If you recognize it, take this advice.

"We need to be out and about meeting people organically. That's how you build relationships," said one man.