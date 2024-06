Investigation underway after shooting at Wake Co. convenience store

It happened before 12:30 a.m.

It happened before 12:30 a.m.

It happened before 12:30 a.m.

It happened before 12:30 a.m.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Wake County convenience store Monday morning.

It happened before 12:30 a.m. on Purser Drive in Garner at the Resco Mart.

This is a developing story. ABC11 is working to learn more.