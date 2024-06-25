Chase involving suspected stolen car in Garner ends after driver crashes into 4 cars; 3 arrested

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three young people are in custody after a wild chase through Garner ended with a crash in Raleigh on Monday night, police said.

It started shortly before 7 p.m. when Garner officers received a FLOCK alert for a stolen black Kia Forte.

One officer spotted the suspect car on Tryon Road near Junction Blvd and attempted to stop it. The driver took off and led police on a crash into Raleigh before running a red light at Tryon Road and Lake Wheeler Road and striking a vehicle in the intersection.

The driver continued for about 100 yards down Tryon Road, hitting three more vehicles along the way before the Kia came to a stop.

The 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old jumped out and ran while the other occupant of the Kia, also 19, stayed in the car.

Raleigh police officers and Wake County deputies helped take all three suspects into custody.

Four people from the vehicles that were struck during the chase suffered what police called minor injuries and were treated by EMS. One person was taken to WakeMed Cary for further treatment.

EMS also checked out the three suspects. The front passenger was taken by EMS for treatment of minor injuries, and GPD officers took the driver to WakeMed Garner to be medically cleared for jail.

Charges are pending. Garner Police told ABC11 that in addition to charges stemming from the stolen car, three concealed firearms and some marijuana were also found.

