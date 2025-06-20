Garner driver cited after man killed in three-car crash

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver has been cited after a deadly crash in Garner.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on White Oak Road at Timber Drive.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Viper, 41-year-old Michael Roberts, was speeding and lost control, flipped over the median, and slammed into two cars.

The driver of one of the cars, a Mitsubishi sedan, was killed. He was identified as 38-year-old Patrick Trevathan.

A woman in a Toyota SUV that was also hit was not injured.

Roberts was taken to WakeMed Raleigh with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Garner Police said Roberts cooperated with the investigation, and impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Police cited Roberts for misdemeanor death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to reduce speed.