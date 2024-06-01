Garner Magnet High School playing for state championship in softball

The Trojans are set to play Weddington High School Friday evening in Greensboro after becoming 4-A East champions last week with a victory over Wake Forest.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The softball team for Garner Magnet High School is competing for a state championship.

The top ranked women's team flew through the 4A East region, beating Apex Friendship in the fourth round to face off in the regional final against Wake Forest.

Garner won the first game against Wake Forest, but the 11-seed Cougars refused to go away quietly--winning game 2 by a score of 5-1. In the rubber match on May 24, Garner came out on top in a hard-fought 10-inning marathon.

The team now heads to UNC-Greensboro to play a best of three series against the winner of the West region: Weddington.

The three games are scheduled for May 31 at 5 p.m. | June 1 at 11 a.m. | June 1 at 5 p.m.