Gear fails on plane taking off at RDU with two onboard, no injuries reported

Sunday, September 8, 2024 8:02PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A runway at Raleigh Durham International Airport (RDU) is closed until further notice after the pilot reported a gear failed during takeoff. There were two people on the general aviation aircraft when it happened, RDU says. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to RDU, the disabled aircraft is impacting runway 5R-23L and it will remain closed until the plane is towed off. Meanwhile, RDU says runway 5L-23R is open and operating.

The aircraft problem comes less than a month after an American Airlines flight headed to Connecticut made an emergency landing at RDU due to a report of smoke inside the plane. The Boeing 737 had to be towed to the gate so passengers could exit.

In May, a JetBlue plane made an emergency landing overnight and hours later the pilot of a small aircraft had to make a crash landing because of a landing gear problem.

A small plane made a crash landing without properly functioning landing gear at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

In April, a passenger landed a small plane at RDU after the pilot suffered a medical emergency. ABC11 learned days later that it was a prominent Duke University professor who passed away after suffering a medical emergency while at the controls of an airplane flying over the Triangle.

