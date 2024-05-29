JetBlue plane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

This comes hours after a small plane made a crash landing close to terminal 1.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A JetBlue plane made an emergency landing overnight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

On Tuesday at around 11 p.m., JetBlue Flight B6369 flying from Boston to Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing. The runway was temporarily shut down as first responders rushed to the plane.

There was a slight impact on other passengers at RDU.

ABC11 has contacted JetBlue to learn more about this incident but has not heard back.

This comes hours after another emergency landing.

A small plane had to make a crash landing close to terminal 1 because of a landing gear problem.

According to airport officials, the plane had four people onboard. It radioed in that there was a problem with the landing gear at the front of the airplane.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

WATCH | Small plane makes hard landing at RDU